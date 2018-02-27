A majority of Americans say President Trump is not taking the Russia meddling efforts seriously enough, according to a CNN poll out Tuesday.

Sixty percent say they are not confident the president is taking the proper efforts to prevent foreign countries from influencing America’s future elections, while only 37 percent were somewhat confident.

Congress didn’t fare much better with only 37 percent of respondents saying they were doing enough to prevent future meddling, and only 32 percent had confidence tech companies like Google or Facebook were doing enough.

Only 30 percent approve of Mr. Trump’s handling of the Russia investigation and another 55 percent say he tried to interfere in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

How seriously people take the Russia case, however, is divided on partisan lines.

Eighty-nine percent of Democrats call it “a serious matter,” but 71 percent of Republicans say it’s just a means to discredit Mr. Trump.



The poll was conducted Feb. 20-23 among a random sample of 1,016 via landlines or cell phones by a live interviewer. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.7 percent overall with a smaller percent for the partisan groups.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.