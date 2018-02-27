LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico authorities say a man convicted of stealing money and jewelry from state Sen. Mary Kay Papen has been sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison.
Dona Ana County District prosecutors sought the maximum sentence of 13 1/2 years for Steve Siddall, but a judge suspended six years of the term.
They say the 46-year-old Siddall once served as Papen’s campaign treasurer and was given access to her bank accounts.
Last December, a Las Cruces jury convicted Siddall on one count of forgery over $2,500, five counts of forgery and two counts of larceny over $500.
He was found guilty of forging checks and stealing thousands of dollars from Papen plus two pieces of valuable jewelry from her.
Prosecutors still are seeking more than $10,000 in restitution.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.