The U.S. Senate confirmed another one of President Trump’s federal appeals court judges on Tuesday, advancing the president’s pledge to place dozens of conservative loyalists on the federal bench.

Judge Elizabeth L. Branch was confirmed by a 73 to 23 to sit on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Judge Branch has served on the Georgia Court of Appeals since 2012.

She’s the president’s 14th circuit court judge to get confirmed since he took office 13 months ago.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, is also preparing to bring four federal district court judges to the floor for confirmation votes over the next several days. Those nominations include: Marvin Quattlebaum Jr. for the District of South Carolina, Karen Scholer for the Northern District of Texas, Tilman Eugene Self III for the Middle District of Georgia and Terry Doughty for the Western District of Louisiana.

