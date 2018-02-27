SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Latest on gun-restriction legislation in the Illinois House (all times local):
An Illinois House committee has pushed through several pieces of legislation to restrict firearms sales and possession and address mental health issues on partisan roll calls.
The Democratic-controlled Judiciary-Criminal Committee OK’d five measures Tuesday in response to the Parkland, Florida massacre two weeks ago and the shooting death a day earlier of a police officer in Chicago’s Loop. The vote on each was 8-5.
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson testified in favor of a plan named for Police Commander Paul Bauer, fatally shot Feb. 13. It would bar high-capacity magazines and civilian use of body armor . Other measures includes a ban on selling assault-style weapons to people under 21 ; prohibiting bump stocks ; and better mental health screening .
Representatives of the Illinois State Rifle Association and Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois said the measures were too broad, poorly drafted and possibly unconstitutional.
___
12:35 p.m.
An Illinois House committee will consider firearms legislation Tuesday in answer to the Parkland, Florida massacre two weeks ago.
The Judiciary-Criminal Committee has scheduled votes on five measures. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is scheduled to testify in favor of legislation to prohibit sales of high-capacity ammunition feeders or using body armor in committing a crime.
Other proposals would prohibit the sale of assault-style weapons to anyone younger than 21 and ban the sale of bump stocks allowing assault-style weapons to be fired more quickly.
Others would intensify mental health screening of gun buyers and require a 72-hour cooling off period for purchasing assault-style weapons if they remain legal.
Cardinal Blase Cupich (BLAYZ’ SOO’-pihch) of the Archdiocese of Chicago will urge lawmakers Wednesday to take action to reduce gun violence.
