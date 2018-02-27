MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) - The U.S. military says it has killed two extremists and wounded another in an airstrike against al-Shabab fighters in Somalia.

A statement from U.S. Africa Command on Tuesday said the airstrike was carried out Monday near Jilib in Middle Juba region.

The U.S. has carried out a growing number of drone strikes in the Horn of Africa nation in coordination with Somalia’s government. Most are against al-Shabab but a small number have targeted Islamic State group-affiliated fighters in the Puntland region in the north.

Monday’s strike is the sixth air attack against Islamic extremist fighters so far this year. The U.S. military reported two strikes last week.

The U.S. carried out more than 30 drone strikes last year in Somalia after President Donald Trump approved expanded military efforts.

