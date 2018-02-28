MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The FBI agent who led the investigation into the San Bernardino terror attack has been named the new special agent in charge of the bureau’s Minneapolis division.

Jill Sanborn will replace Rick Thornton, who is retiring.

Sanborn spent most of her 20-year career working in counterterrorism. The Star Tribune reports that she was an assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office in 2015 when a couple inspired by foreign terrorist groups killed 14 people in San Bernardino.

She most recently led an FBI international counterterrorism operations section at its headquarters, overseeing all of the bureau’s counterterrorism investigations.

Sanborn will report to Minneapolis in April.

The FBI’s Minneapolis division encompasses Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.