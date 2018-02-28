The father of one of those killed in the Florida high school shooting said Wednesday that President Trump will take action on the issue of school safety and gun violence.

“I’m invited back to the White House on Thursday. So he wants to meet with me again. I guess he’s going to tell me some things that he’s working on,” Andrew Pollack told CNN.

“He’s a common-sense guy, just like I am,” he said.



Mr. Pollack is the father of 15-year-old Meadow Pollack who was killed at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School two weeks ago. He said he left photos of his daughter for Mr. Trump so that he could look at them while debating the issue of school safety and guns. Mr. Pollack emphasized, however, that it’s not just up to Mr. Trump to solve the issue.

“He’s not the one guy,” he said, adding that governors across the country also have to act to make schools safer.

Among the ideas Mr. Pollack supports is the idea of metal detectors in schools and the option for teachers to carry a weapon. He said he knows the idea is controversial, but he said parents and teachers should have the choice to send their kid to a school that allows their faculty to be armed.

“This is America, and it’s freedom of choice,” Mr. Pollack said. “If you don’t want a teacher or a marshal or someone with a gun at your school, you go to a gun-free school zone. You take your kid, and go to a school that has gun-free zone, and you take them there.”

He also explained that the plan offered by the Florida state legislature includes a provision for teachers to train and get a license to carry a firearm. Mr. Pollack said it is a “last line of defense” in an active-shooter situation.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.