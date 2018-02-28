BOSTON (AP) - Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says he would support the reinstatement of a federal ban on assault-style weapons.

Baker’s comments came after the campaign of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Setti Warren circulated a clip from a 2014 television interview in which Baker questioned the need for a federal assault weapons ban.

Baker, then running for governor, said he hadn’t seen evidence such a ban would be effective.

The governor told reporters Wednesday that a state-level assault weapons ban has served Massachusetts well, and it would be “appropriate” for Congress to adopt something similar.

Baker also said he didn’t like the idea of arming teachers. He was among U.S. governors who discussed gun violence with President Donald Trump on Monday in the wake of the recent mass shooting in a Florida high school.

