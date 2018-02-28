Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle said Wednesday that he’s not worried about Delta leaving Georgia after threatening to withdraw tax breaks due to their stand on the National Rifle Association.

“I don’t think New York has anything to offer Delta that we do not already offer, and again, they are still able to take advantage of all of the tax benefits that exist in our state,” Mr. Cagle, a Republican, said on Fox News.

Delta officials announced over the weekend that they would be ending their discount program with the NRA after the shooting at a Florida high school two weeks ago. Their headquarters are based in Georgia. Mr. Cagle tweeted that he would “kill” any tax policies that the company receives due to the change. Several other governors tweeted in response, including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying that they would welcome the company if they decided to relocated.

Mr. Cagle appeared to back away from his previous threat, however, calling it a family “squabble.”

“I think that obviously Delta is free to make any decision they want to. And often times families get into squabbles. They’re our a family member here in Georgia. Had they treated everyone — in terms of their discounts — fairly we wouldn’t be in this situation. But instead they chose to single out the NRA,” Mr. Cagle explained.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.