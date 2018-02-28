The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee advised candidates to refrain from pushing gun control in the immediate aftermath of the Las Vegas concert shooting that left 58 victims dead.

In an email obtained by The Huffington Post, DCCC regional press secretary Evan Lukaske warned Democratic candidates in the Northeast one day after the shooting not to politicize the tragedy and to offer thoughts and prayers instead.

“You and your candidate will be understandably outraged and upset, as will your community. However, DO NOT POLITICIZE IT TODAY,” Mr. Lukaske wrote. “There will be time for politics and policy discussion, but any message today should be on offering thoughts/prayers for victims and their families, and thanking 1st responders who saved lives.”

Meredith Kelly, the DCCC’s communications director, told The Post that the guidance sought to prevent candidates from issuing hasty responses without first having all the facts.

“A communications staffer who fails to provide immediate and thoughtful guidance after a national tragedy, based on the best available information at the time, is not doing his job,” Ms. Kelly said.

The DCCC did not tell The Post whether a similar guidance was sent after the Feb. 14 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

