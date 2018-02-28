From “fake news” to “fake nominations.”

President Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize this year — but by an apparently fraudulent submission that the FBI has been asked to investigate.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the peace prize, said it had received a forged nomination of Mr. Trump.

According to the BBC, Mr. Trump was nominated for his “ideology of peace by force.”

While the nominations process is secretive, only certain people can put forth names of persons or organizations, which Olav Njolstad, the secretary of the five-member committee, said the panel checks. The person who purportedly nominated Mr. Trump told the committee when contacted that his “nomination” was forged.

According to the New York Times, Inspector Rune Skjold of the Oslo police’s economic crimes section said investigators had contacted the FBI, suggesting that the forgery was U.S.-based.

Had he been nominated and eventually won, Mr. Trump would have been the fifth American president, and the second in a row while in office, to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

President Barack Obama won the prize in 2009, which, given the nominating deadlines, meant he had been in office at most two weeks when nominated, and more than likely not in office at all.

Nominators for the Peace Prize are limited — past prize recipients, heads and state and other lawmakers from around the world, heads of peace institutes and such institutions as the International Court of Justice, and designated university professors. Mr. Trump has repeatedly criticized internationalist and globalist institutions.

