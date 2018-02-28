President Trump convened a meeting of lawmakers on school safety Wednesday, declaring that Washington “can’t wait and play games” in the wake of the Florida high school massacre.

In a surprise, Mr. Trump expressed support for reviving a Senate bill that former President Obama sought in 2013 to expand background checks to all gun sales.

“We have to do something about it,” Mr. Trump said at the White House of school shootings. “We can’t wait and play games and nothing gets done. It can be ended and it will be ended.”

The president also voiced support for confiscating guns from people deemed to be dangerous, even if it violates due-process rights.

“I like taking the guns early, like in this crazy man’s case that just took place in Florida … to go to court would have taken a long time,” Mr. Trump said. “Take the guns first, go through due process second.”

The president outlined his proposals, which are expected to be submitted to Congress Thursday. Among them is allowing more qualified school personnel to carry guns.

“First we must harden our schools against attack,” the president said. “You’ve got to have defense too. You can’t just be sitting ducks.”

Mr. Trump also said there must be a mental-health aspect to the proposals, to prevent the mentally ill from obtaining guns.

Sens. Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania Republican, and Joe Manchin III, West Virginia Democrat, urged Mr. Trump to support their legislation originally proposed in 2013 to expand background checks to all gun sales, including gun shows and internet sales.

“With your support, it would pass,” Mr. Manchin told the president.

The Manchin-Toomey bill failed to pass the Senate five years ago, receiving 54 votes instead of the needed 60. But Mr. Trump expressed interest in using Manchin-Toomey as a base for an overall bill, and asked if the lawmakers would considering adding a provision to raise the legal age limit from 18 to 21 for purchasing certain long guns.

“If we’re going to use you as a base, the two of you, we’re going to have to iron out that question,” Mr. Trump told the senators.

Mr. Toomey replied, “We don’t address it” in their bill.

“You know why, because you’re afraid of the NRA,” Mr. Trump retorted.

The president referred to the Manchin-Toomey bill as “the best we’ve ever done.”

When Rep. Steve Scalise, Louisiana Republican, pushed for expanding conceal-carry permits, the president interrupted him.

“I’m with you, but let it be a separate bill,” Mr. Trump said. “You’ll never get it passed. We want to get something done.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.