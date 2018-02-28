NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A Europe-based naval commander has been nominated to lead U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Virginia.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the Pentagon announced Wednesday that Vice Adm. Christopher Grady had been nominated to the command and the rank of admiral.

Grady is currently the Navy’s 6th Fleet commander, based in Naples, Italy. He would replace Adm. Phil Davidson, who has had the Fleet Forces command since 2014.

The Fleet Forces is a four-star command that oversees the training and equipping of Navy air, surface and submarine forces worldwide.

Grady previously led the Norfolk-based Naval Surface Force Atlantic.

