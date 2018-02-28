WASHINGTON (AP) - A former chief of staff to Republican Rep. Patrick Meehan of Pennsylvania has resigned following an Ethics Committee announcement that it had begun a full-scale investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

Brian Schubert had moved on from Meehan’s office to work as the chief of staff for Rep. Neal Dunn, a first-term Republican lawmaker from Florida. A spokeswoman for Dunn’s office says Schubert “chose to resign this morning.”

The night before, the Ethics Committee named Meehan and Schubert as part of a review into allegations of sexual harassment, retaliation, or misuse of official resources.

Meehan settled a sexual harassment complaint with taxpayer money but has denied any wrongdoing.

Shelby Hodgkins, Dunn’s spokeswoman, would only confirm the resignation. She says Dunn’s policy is that the office not comment on personnel issues.

