Police say a teacher who fired a gun inside a Georgia classroom taught social studies and was the play-by-play announcer for the high school’s football team.

Dalton police tweeted that 53-year-old Jesse Davidson has been taken into custody after a 30- to 45-minute standoff with police. Authorities say he was inside a locked classroom with no students present when he apparently fired a handgun.

Police have not said why he fired the gun. The only injury reported was a student who hurt their ankle running during the evacuation of Dalton High School.

