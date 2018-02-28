PEMBROKE, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire lawmaker has been found not guilty of driving while intoxicated stemming from a traffic stop last year.

The Concord Monitor reports Republican Rep. James Spillane, of Deerfield, was fined $310 for open container and lane violations Tuesday.

Spillane was arrested in Pembroke after someone called 911 to report a driver swerving in and out of the lane. A police officer testified at trial that Spillane failed several field sobriety tests and let a gun fall out of his boots during the stop.

Defense attorney Mark Stevens successfully argued for one field sobriety test to be thrown out. He maintained that prosecutors failed to prove their case against Spillane.

Spillane pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in 2010.

He’s serving his third term in the Legislature.

