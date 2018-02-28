By - Associated Press - Wednesday, February 28, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) - Notable firings and resignations from President Donald Trump’s White House since he took office last year.

__ Feb. 28, 2018: Communications Director Hope Hicks

__ Feb. 27, 2018: Deputy Communications Director Josh Raffel

__ Feb. 7, 2018: Staff Secretary Ron Porter

__ Dec. 13, 2017: Communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault Newman

__ Dec. 8, 2017: Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell

__ Sept. 29, 2017: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price

__ Aug. 25, 2017: National security aide Sebastian Gorka

__ Aug. 18, 2017: Chief strategist Steve Bannon

__ July 31, 2017: Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci

__ July 28, 2017: Chief of staff Reince Priebus

__ July 21, 2017: Press Secretary Sean Spicer

__ May 30, 2017: Communications Director Michael Dubke

__ May 9, 2017: FBI Director James Comey

__ Feb. 13 2017: National security adviser Michael Flynn

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More

Click to Hide