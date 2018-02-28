The Rev. Billy Graham became the fourth civilian to lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and was received by President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and other lawmakers.

The Graham family was also in attendance as the casket was brought inside the rotunda. The convocation was delivered by House Chaplain the Rev. Patrick J. Conroy, S.J.

Mr. Trump and leaders on Capitol Hill, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan, also delivered remarks.

Known as “America’s pastor,” Mr. Graham’s public addresses were broadcast nationwide from 1947 to 2005. Trying to stay nonpartisan, he served as a personal adviser to every U.S. president from Harry Truman to Barack Obama.

Mr. Trump spoke about his personal experience of seeing Mr. Graham at Yankee Stadium in 1957 with his parents.

“Americans came in droves to hear that great young preacher. Fred Trump was a big fan. Fred Trump was my father,” Mr. Trump said.

He emphasized that Mr. Graham related most to those who were downtrodden and struggling, and that even in his global ministry, his focus was always America.

“Billy Graham carried his message around the world, but his heart, as Franklin will tell you, was always in America,” he said referring to Mr. Graham’s fourth son who has continued his father’s ministry.

Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said humility is what made Mr. Graham stand apart from other preachers.

“Eventually, through his own strength and personal greatness, he founds a world changing ministry, leads historic revivals, and eventually lies here in honor in the United States Capitol while a grateful nation pays respects. A man made success story for the ages,” Mr. McConnell said.

“His plainspoken preaching of essential truths without ego or embellishment. Billy Graham lifted up our nation. Not because he occupied the spotlight so masterfully, but because he knew he wasn’t the one who belonged in it,” he added.

Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle gathered in the rotunda to pay their respects. Three wreaths, one each from the House, Senate and executive branch, were placed near the casket. The public ceremony was followed by a bicameral religious service.

“The man had such a gift for connecting with people,” Mr. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, said.

He said it was Mr. Graham who reminded Americans that the moments of great struggle are often where they find their strength.

“In moments when we felt weak in spirit, when our country was on its knees, he reminded us, he convinced us, that is exactly when we find our grace and our strength,” Mr. Ryan said.

Being lain in honor is for private citizens while government or military officials are lain in state. Only three other civilians have received the privilege, including famed civil rights demonstrator Rosa Parks in 2005, and two Capitol Police officers, Jacob Chestnut and John Gibson, who died in the line of duty when a gunman entered the Capitol in 1998, according to the Architect of the Capitol.

