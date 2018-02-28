COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina is ready to start issuing new driver’s licenses that are in line with federal identification requirements for boarding a plane, entering a federal building or getting onto a military base.

Department of Motor Vehicles Director Kevin Shwedo said Wednesday that the new Real ID Act-compliant licenses and identification cards are now available at his agency’s 67 locations.

The new cards have a gold star. Non-compliant cards are still available and have text reading they are “not for federal identification.”

Gov. Henry McMaster signed a law last year allowing South Carolinians to obtain REAL ID Act-compliant licenses, reversing the state’s decade-long refusal to comply.

Now, South Carolinians have until October 2020 before a REAL ID license is needed to show at military bases or airports.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.