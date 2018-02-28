Recent editorials from Tennessee newspapers:

Feb. 23

The Commercial Appeal on mass shootings and the right to self-defense:

The Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution declares the need for a “well-regulated militia”. It also guarantees “the right of the people to keep and bear arms.”

Does that mean citizens of each state have the right to form well-regulated and armed militias? Or does that mean individual American citizens have a right to bear arms?

Generations of lawyers, judges and politicians have disagreed about that. So has the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 1939, in a case involving sawed-off shotguns, the court ruled unanimously that the Second Amendment’s “obvious purpose” was to “assure the continuation and render possible the effectiveness of” the state militia. Therefore, the court “cannot say that the Second Amendment guarantees to the citizen the right to keep and bear such a weapon.”

In 2008, however, in a case involving handguns, the court ruled 5-4 that “self-defense is a basic right” and the Second Amendment “protects an individual right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia, and to use that arm for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense within the home.”

If the framers didn’t intend to grant each citizen the right to bear a sawed-off shotgun, let’s assume they also didn’t intend to grant each citizen the right to bear “dangerous” military-style assault rifles capable of slaughtering dozens of school children or churchgoers in a few minutes.

In fact, in its 2008 ruling, the court said, “It is not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”

The 2008 ruling also said, “the Court’s opinion should not be taken to cast doubt on … the historical tradition of prohibiting (as in the 1939 court ruling) the carrying of dangerous and unusual weapons.”

Someone tell the NRA and their well-funded but misguided Republican foot soldiers in Congress and state legislatures across the country.

In 2012, after 20 children and six adults in Newtown, Connecticut, were gunned down by a man bearing a legally-obtained military-style assault rifle, Congress considered bills to mandate background checks for private sales at gun shows and to ban assault weapons and large capacity magazines.

The NRA opposed the bills. The Republican-led Congress rejected them.

In 2015, after nine churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina, were gunned down by a young man with pending felony charges who was bearing a legally-obtained semiautomatic pistol, Congress considered a bill to close the loophole that allowed the young man to obtain the gun without a background check that would have denied him the gun.

The NRA opposed the bill. The Republican-led Congress never brought it up for a vote.

In 2016, after 49 people were gunned down at an Orlando night club by a man who had twice been on the terrorist watch list and who was bearing a legally-purchased military-style assault rifle, Congress considered a bill to prevent or delay individuals on the terrorist watch list from purchasing firearms and a bill requiring universal background checks.

The NRA opposed the bills. The Republican-led Congress defeated them.

Last year, after 58 concertgoers were gunned down in Las Vegas by a man bearing legally-purchased military-style assault rifles converted to automatic weapons with legally-purchased bump stocks; after 26 churchgoers were gunned down in Texas by a man convicted of domestic violence bearing a legally-purchased military-style assault rifle, Congress considered bills banning bump stocks and expanding background checks.

The NRA opposed both bills. Congress failed to act on either bill.

This week, President Trump ordered his Justice Department to ban bump stocks and he said he favors expanded background checks.

It’s a start.

Congress banned military-style assault rifles and large-capacity magazines from 1994-2004. It can and must do so again.

Our “well-regulated” Second Amendment right to “individual self-defense” against people bearing “dangerous and unusual weapons” should not be infringed.

Feb. 28

The Tennessean calls for Mayor Megan Barry’s resignation:

A leader must put the interests and the needs of the people she serves above her own.

We thought Nashville Mayor Megan Barry was doing just that.

However, it has become abundantly clear in recent weeks that this is not the case after the revelation of her affair with her subordinate and former head of security, retired Metro Nashville Police Department Sgt. Rob Forrest.

This is a confounding and disappointing situation:

How he could rack up more than $170,000 in overtime pay over three years, which included extended domestic and overseas trips with her alone and overtime charges in Nashville for hours after the mayor’s calendar showed official events of the day had ended.

How her Chief Operating Officer Rich Riebeling let the Mayor’s Office approve and pay for security detail travel requests - and how those trips grew from one with just Barry and Forrest alone to nine more after Chief of Staff Debby Dale Mason started supervising those requests.

How despite promises of cooperation with authorities and transparency with the public, Barry and her administrative team have only done so when forced to. Several public records requests are still unfulfilled with the mayor’s office citing a “deliberative process” exemption.

On Feb. 4, the Sunday after Barry confessed to her affair publicly, the Tennessean Editorial Board chose to rebuke her in an editorial entitled “Megan Barry betrayed Nashville.”

We did not ask for her resignation then because there were still so many questions.

Her behavior and actions of the past four weeks, however, painfully demonstrate that her priority lies in her own political survival.

Four investigations have started at the state and local level to determine if she misused her position and broke any laws.

Since the revelation, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, a special Metro Council committee in cooperation with Metro’s internal auditor, and the council’s Board of Ethical Conduct are scrutinizing her, Forrest and possible misuse of taxpayer funds.

The details that continue to emerge from the affair only enhance the perception that she willfully and continuously showed poor judgment during the two-year affair with Forrest.

The former police officer benefited financially from their relationship because of the overtime he earned.

These are not the actions of a leader who puts public service over personal interests.

As a former ethics and compliance officer, Barry, a Democrat, knows better.

When we endorsed her in the 2015 mayoral election, she convinced us that we were getting someone with sound judgment, high ethical standards and a commitment to unmitigated transparency.

In fact, she signed Executive Order 5 on Feb. 24, 2016, which prohibited or called on employees, including herself, to avoid:

-using a public office for private gain;

-giving preferential treatment to any person;

-impeding government efficiency or economy;

-losing complete independence or impartiality;

-making a Metropolitan Government decision outside of official channels; or

-affecting adversely the confidence of the public in the integrity of the Metropolitan Government.

-In a private business, one or more violations would have resulted in disciplinary action or dismissal. Barry has arguably violated all of them.

The last of these - “affecting adversely the confidence of the public in the integrity of the Metropolitan Government” - speaks to the damage to trust in the Mayor’s Office for her future and past decisions.

While the investigations must continue, the affair and the consequences of it will become a distraction for the next 18 months of Barry’s term and potentially mar the rest of her agenda, including the May 1 referendum on a $5.4 billion transit plan - the largest infrastructure investment in Metro’s history.

We expected better from Barry.

Sadly, the social media reaction toward the affair has been cruel with sexist and disgusting memes, comments and tweets leveled against the mayor. These comments do not reflect the values of civility.

Barry should be judged for her performance as a leader. Period.

On that measure, she has failed and she must step down for the good of the city.

It is time for Mayor Megan Barry to resign.

Feb. 24

Johnson City Press on hate groups in Tennessee:

Tennesseans are by nature proud, independent, and wary of authority, traits that also appeal to the darker side of society which may be why hate groups like neo-Nazis, white nationalists and the KKK have established new chapters in Tennessee over the past year, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC.)

Hate in America is on the rise, but the good news is that all over the country people are fighting back. When hate flares up as it has in Tennessee, good people must rise up against it with stronger voices. There are a number of ways to do so.

The SPLC counted 37 active hate groups in Tennessee (several right here in our own backyard) which it says has also made the state a gathering point for hate groups. “So there’s a connection to the hate movement (in Tennessee) that’s sort of unique, actually,” Heidi Beirich, director of the Center’s Intelligence Project, told USA Today. She noted that a white nationalist media platform (an online message board) and an online white nationalist magazine both held their annual conferences last year at Tennessee state parks.

The report found that among groups that have established a presence in Tennessee are a neo-Nazi organization and three new KKK groups. (It is worth noting that nationwide the number of active KKK groups has declined.)

Of more local concern are three “neo-Volkisch” groups in the state, which advocate for the creation of a white ethnostate. According to Beirich, it includes an organization right here in the Tri-Cities area.

Most of us do not and will not have contact with these organizations. But there are other ways to combat them, says the SPLC, which calls hate “an open attack on tolerance and acceptance which must be countered with acts of goodness. Sitting home with your virtue does no good.”

Hate is an attack on a community’s health. Unchallenged it escalates. To fight back, get involved in your community. Be a doer of good. Join forces with others in our churches, civic groups and the community at large to take a stand against those who preach and spread hate.

One way for all of us to fight back is to pay attention to social media. When we see someone spreading hate on such platforms, answer back, but in a constructive way. Just ignoring it will not make it go away, and fighting hate with hate just adds fuel to the ugly fire.

Says the SPLC, “Do not debate hate group members in conflict-driven forums. Instead, speak up in ways that draw attention away from hate, toward unity. Goodness has a First Amendment right, too. We urge you to denounce hate groups and hate crimes and to spread the truth about hate’s threat to a pluralistic society. An informed and unified community is the best defense against hate.

“You can spread tolerance through social media and websites, church bulletins, door-to-door fliers, letters to the editor, and print advertisements. Hate shrivels under strong light. Beneath their neo-Nazi exteriors, hatemongers are cowards and are surprisingly subject to public pressure and ostracism.”

