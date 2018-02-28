JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Latest on a gun protective order bill before the Alaska Legislature (all times local):

2:05 p.m.

An Alaska legislative committee is hearing legislation that would allow authorities to temporarily take guns from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

It was introduced last year but got its first hearing Wednesday, two weeks after a deadly high school shooting in Florida.

Reaction to the bill by members of the House Judiciary Committee was mixed. Some members seemed open to the idea with potential changes to the measure and questions were raised about whether the measure could be abused.

The bill is sponsored by Anchorage Democratic Rep. Geran Tarr.

It is not clear what the odds of passage are for the bill. The Legislature is about halfway through its scheduled 90-day session.

___

8:35 a.m.

A recent deadly shooting at a Florida high school is prompting Alaska lawmakers to review a bill that would let authorities temporarily take guns from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

The bill has been pending for over a year but is just getting attention now.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Matt Claman says formal requests must be made for a bill to be heard and he doesn’t think one was made until after the shooting.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Geran Tarr, a fellow Anchorage Democrat, says she thought a request was submitted last year but is glad the measure is getting a hearing.

The bill was introduced in 2017, after an Anchorage man was charged in the shooting deaths of five people at a Florida airport.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.