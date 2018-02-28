BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Latest on allegations of sexual harassment against Louisiana’s secretary of state (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

Calls for the resignation of Louisiana’s secretary of state continue to come in, after he was accused of sexually harassing an employee.

State Rep. Helena Moreno, leader of the Louisiana Legislative Women’s Caucus, said Secretary of State Tom Schedler should step down “to ensure the public’s trust” in the office.

Moreno, a New Orleans Democrat, issued her statement Wednesday, shortly after Gov. John Bel Edwards recommended that Schedler exit office.

Last week, a lawsuit filed against Schedler accused the Republican of sexually harassing an employee for years and punishing her after she rebuffed repeated advances.

Schedler, the state’s top elections official, responded by saying he and his accuser had a “consensual sexual relationship.” The woman’s lawyer denied that claim.

___

1:30 p.m.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling on his state’s top elections officer to step down after the man was accused of sexually harassing an employee.

The Democratic governor said Republican Secretary of State Tom Schedler “should immediately resign his position.”

Edwards commented Wednesday, a week after a lawsuit filed against Schedler accused him of sexually harassing an employee for years and punishing her after she rebuffed repeated advances.

Schedler responded by saying he and his accuser had a “consensual sexual relationship.” The woman’s lawyer denied that claim.

The governor cited “the number of specific and serious allegations in the lawsuit and the fact that he has admitted to conduct that by definition is sexual harassment.”

One of Edwards‘ top aides resigned in November amid sexual harassment allegations.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.