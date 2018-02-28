A Texas sheriff sent a stern reminder to deputies this week that taking cover and hiding during an active shooter situation is simply not an option.

“With the recent tragedy in Florida, I wanted to make clear my policy on responding to an active shooter,” Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree wrote in a memo to all employees, which was posted on the Sheriff’s Office’s official Facebook page Tuesday.

“All commissioned Deputies if you respond to an active shooter you are expected to take immediate action,” the memo continued. “We do not stage and wait for SWAT, we do not take cover in a parking lot, and we do not wait for another agency. We go in and do our duty. We go in to engage and stop the shooter and save lives. If for any reason you can not follow this directive please inform your supervisor and we will work to get you re-assigned.”

The memo comes amid reports that Broward County Sheriff’s deputies remained outside until Coral Springs police officers arrived, taking cover behind their vehicles with pistols drawn, while 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz carried out a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14.

Scot Peterson, a sheriff’s deputy who was a designated armed resource officer at the school, also remained outside the building where students were being shot for “upwards of four minutes,” according to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.