MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s congressional delegation is working together to protect net neutrality, the practice that bars internet providers from slowing or blocking customer access to certain apps or sites.

Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch introduced a Congressional Review Act resolution to overturn the Federal Communications Commission’s December order on net neutrality.

In 2015, the FCC issued an open internet order that prohibited internet service providers from blocking, slowing down, or discriminating against content online. Leahy, Sanders and Welch argue that repealing the rules could lead to higher prices for consumers, slower internet traffic, and blocked websites.

In a joint statement, the three say the free and open internet is vital for small businesses, rural libraries and every Vermonter who uses the internet.

