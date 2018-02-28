America’s biggest retailer isn’t waiting for Congress to change gun laws.

On Wednesday, Walmart announced that it would no longer sell guns or ammunition to anyone under age 21 “in light of recent events.”

In a statement on its web site, Walmart also said it was “removing items from our website resembling assault-style rifles, including nonlethal airsoft guns and toys.”

The Arkansas-based retailer, a fixture of small-town and “Red” America, is not the first corporation to change its rules on selling guns or ammunition in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, which authorities say was committed by a 19-year-old ex-student who acquired a semi-automatic AR-15 legally.

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced Wednesday that it would no longer sell “assault style” sporting rifles or high-capacity magazines at its stores.

Dick’s cited the fact that Douglas High suspect Nikolas Cruz had legally purchased a shotgun at one of its stores, though authorities say he didn’t use it in the shooting spree.

Wednesday’s move by Walmart is also not the first time it has trimmed back its gun sales. Walmart stopped selling assault-style weapons in summer 2015, though it attributed that change at the time to lack of demand.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.