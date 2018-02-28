SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A southwest Missouri woman who sympathized with the Islamic State has admitted sending threatening messages over Twitter.

Forty-year-old Safya Yassin, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of transmitting threatening communication across state lines.

Federal prosecutor say Yassin used several Twitter accounts to provide information she believed was from the Islamic State, including soliciting violence against two FBI employees and two former members of the military and their families.

Using the name “Muslimah,” Yassin tweeted messages supporting ISIS or reposted messages she knew were from ISIS operatives.

Court documents say the case started in January 2015 when the FBI received a tip about her Twitter activity.

As part of her plea agreement, another conspiracy charge will be dismissed and no additional charges will be filed.

