An Arizona man who sold ammunition to Steve Paddock, the gunman responsible for the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history has been charged with the manufacture and sale of a lethal ammunition, the Department of Justice said.

Douglas Haig, 55 of Mesa, Arizona, faces one count of conspiracy to manufacture and sell armor piercing ammunition, the Justice Department said late Friday. The agency alleges that Mr. Haig sold the ammunition to Steven Paddock, who killed 58 people in an Oct. 1, 2017 attack on the Las Vegas Strip. It is not known if the armor piercing bullets allegedly sold to Mr. Paddock were used in the mass shooting.

A forensic examination of rounds recovered in Mr. Paddock’s hotel room, found Mr. Haig’s fingerprints on reloaded, unfired .308 caliber charges, the Justice Department said. The examination also revealed that armor piercing ammunition recovered inside the Mr. Paddock’s room had tool marks consistent with Haig’s reloading equipment.

Mr. Haig appeared before a U.S. District Judge in Phoenix and released on a bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15

If convicted, Mr. Haig faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.

United States Attorney Dayle Elieson of the District of Nevada and Aaron Rouse, special agent in charge of the Las Vegas Division, accounted the charges. The FBI, ATF and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are partnering to conduct the investigation.