BOSTON (AP) - Activists from across New England are meeting in Boston this weekend to learn better ways to protect the environment.

People attending the Mass Green Summit on Saturday will reflect on the lessons of the past year, share stories, and learn about new resources and best practices, both for passing new regulations and for implementing those already adopted.

The summit at Emerson College features expert briefings on passing local laws to reduce plastic bags, polystyrene, bottled water, and pesticides.

There will also be a panel on the Fair Share Amendment that proposes to raise income taxes on wealthy Massachusetts residents, and workshops on effective advocacy through campaign planning, lobbying, and messaging.

Boston city councilors Ayanna Pressley and Michelle Wu as well as state Sen. James Eldridge are scheduled to speak.