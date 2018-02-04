The man accused of killing an NFL player and another man in a DUI-related crash Sunday morning is a Mexican immigrant whom authorities are trying to deport, according to charging documents.

Police say 37-year-old Alex Cabrera Gonsales drove a black Ford F-150 pickup truck onto the emergency shoulder along Interstate 70 around 4 a.m. Sunday, plowed into a ride-share vehicle, and killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe of Avon.

Booking documents from the Marion County Jail, which can be searched for at http://inmateinfo.indy.gov/IML and found at case number 1804804, show that Mr. Cabrera Gonsales is an immigrant from Mexico who is subject to deportation.

Mr. Cabrera Gonsales didn’t have a driver’s license, tried to flee the scene of the accident and had a blood-alcohol level of at least .15 (nearly twice the legal limit), authorities said.

The booking document, which specifies that Mr. Cabrera Gonsales has a detainer request on him, does not say whether was in the U.S. illegally or as a legal permanent resident who can still be deported for a serious crime.

“It is believed Gonsales was intoxicated and was driving without a license,” Sgt. John Perrine of the Indiana State Police said in a statement. “He was transported to the Marion County Jail, the result of the test for intoxication is pending.”

Police believe, according to reports first cited in the Indianapolis Star, that Mr. Monroe had pulled over to assist an ill Mr. Jackson.

Mr. Jackson, nicknamed “Pound Cake,” played for the Colts for the past two seasons, winning his roster spot after signing onto the practice squad. His 2017 year was shortened by injury.

“Edwin Jackson always brought a smile to our locker room and the community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. We will miss him greatly,” the Colts tweeted on their official account.

The account also retweeted numerous players and coaches and members of the Indianapolis community expressing shock and giving praise to Mr. Jackson.

Although he played football in high school in Atlanta and was also a state-finalist wrestler, Mr. Jackson did not get a football scholarship and first made it onto the football team at Georgia Southern University as a walk-on player.