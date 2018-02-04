Minneapolis transit authorities arrested 17 Black Lives Matter protesters Sunday after they blocked a light-rail line taking Super Bowl ticketholders to the stadium.

The activists stopped trains for about two hours, prompting Metro Transit to divert passengers to buses in order to deliver the fans to U.S. Bank Stadium in time for Super Bowl LII.

The protesters, some of whom reportedly chained themselves to the tracks, called for “divestment from police” and showed support for NFL players who have refused to stand for the national anthem in a protest against social injustice.

“Activists are using this moment to stand with athletes who have protested throughout the past two football seasons calling attention to the murder of Black people by police and to the City of Minneapolis’ banning city residents from using public transit without a Super Bowl ticket,” said Black Visions Collective of Minneapolis on Facebook.

A group of several dozen protesters were shown on video chanting “You shut us down, we shut you down.”

We shut down the light rail and some of our people took arrests. Donate now to our bail fund to support our people!!https://t.co/m8cEFh8omZ#SBLIIBlackOutpic.twitter.com/KELBBFLqIE — Black Visions Collective (@BlackLivesMpls) February 4, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this report.