On the day of the Super Bowl, an NFL player was killed in a car accident, by a drunken driver.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson, along with 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe of Avon, were killed around 4 a.m. Sunday along Insterstate 70 in Indianapolis, according to police reports cited in the Indianapolis Star.

The Colts confirmed Mr. Jackson’s death Sunday afternoon, the Associated Press reported.

According to the police reports, a black Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Alex Cabrera Gonsales drove onto the emergency shoulder and plowed into Mr. Monroe’s ride-share vehicle. Police believe, according to the Star, that Mr. Monroe had pulled over to assist an ill Mr. Jackson.

According to the Star, Mr. Gabrera Gonsales tried to flee the scene on foot but an Indiana state trooper who happened to see the crash caught up with him.

“It is believed Gonsales was intoxicated and was driving without a license,” Sgt. John Perrine of the Indiana State Police said in a statement. “He was transported to the Marion County Jail, the result of the test for intoxication is pending.”

Mr. Jackson, nicknamed “Pound Cake,” played for the Colts for the past two seasons, winning his roster spot after signing onto the practice squad. His 2017 year was shortened by injury.

Although he played football in high school in Atlanta, Mr. Jackson was also a state-finalist wrestler and did not get a football scholarship. He first made it onto the team at Georgia Southern University as a walk-on player.