A Democratic lawmaker said Republican lawmakers who don’t actively criticize President Trump over the Nunes memo are worse than the deplorable “true believers.”

In a tweet Sunday afternoon responding to prominent “#NeverTrump” neoconservative Bill Kristol, U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu of California said Mr. Trump is trying “to smear our institutions.”

I know GOP Members who truly believe @FBI is a hotbed of liberalism & Uranium One is a scandal. I don’t fault true believers. But many GOP Members do not share those beliefs, yet enable Trump to smear our institutions. They are being cowards & history will judge them harshly. https://t.co/e6JWzLO2Nt — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 4, 2018

But he also said Republican conspiracy theorists are preferable to “cowards” who don’t hold those beliefs — presumably including Mr. Kristol.

“I know GOP Members who truly believe @FBI is a hotbed of liberalism & Uranium One is a scandal. I don’t fault true believers,” Mr. Lieu said before bringing down the hammer of “History” on the whole GOP.

“But many GOP Members do not share those beliefs, yet enable Trump to smear our institutions. They are being cowards & history will judge them harshly,” Mr. Lieu wrote.

The House intelligence committee released Friday a memo accusing the FBI of politically motivated abuse of secrecy rules in spying on Trump campaign officials. Mr. Trump said Saturday the report vindicates him and proves that “Russia collusion” is a fake scandal.