A top Republican senator on Monday released an unpublished portion of the infamous Trump-Russia dossier that showed Hillary Clinton associates fed information to the author, former British spy Christopher Steele.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairmen Charles Grassley, Iowa Republican, posted the heavily redacted referral he sent to the Justice Department asking for a criminal probe into whether Mr. Steele lied to the FBI.

In the referral is a reference to an Oct. 19, 2016 memo Mr. Steele wrote. It was not included in 35-page dossier posted on Jan. 10, 2017 by BuzzFeed.

The referral states that a “foreign sub source is in touch with [name redacted] a friend of the Clintons, who passed it to [name redacted.]”

This Clinton associate was apparently funneling information from the Obama State Department which passed through an unnamed person first.

The referral, also signed by Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, states:

“It is troubling enough that the Clinton campaign funded Mr. Steele’s work, but that these Clintons associates were contemporaneously feeding Mr. Steele allegations raises additional concerns about his credibility.”

It has always been thought that Mr. Steele’s sources were almost exclusively Russian agents.

A declassified House memo states that the FBI used the dossier to obtain a wiretap warrant on a Trump campaign volunteer, Carter Page. The FBI did not tell the court that the Hilary Clinton camp and the Democratic National Committee funded the dossier through Fusion GPS to Mr. Steele.

The memo, released by Devin Nunes, California Republican and chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said the FBI authorized payments to Mr. Steele to continue investigating Mr. Trump.

But the FBI fired him, the memo said, for lying to agents about his contacts with the media. Apparently he told agents he did not brief the press when in fact he talked to a number of Washington reporters in September and October in an effort to ruin the Trump campaign.

The Grassley-Graham referral means that not only was the FBI pitching Democratic opposition research to the judge, it was also conveying information from Clinton’s allies.

Release of the Grassley-Graham referral might explain another letter the two senators sent last month.

The letter to the Democratic National Committee asked for all communications with a large group of people, some at the State Department, and two of them operatives of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

The Clinton operatives are Sidney Blumenthal and his cohort, Cody Shearer.

The Guardian newspaper, which has closed ties to Mr. Steele, reported that Mr. Shearer produced his own dossier that supposedly confirmed parts of the original Steele dossier, and gave it to the FBI.

The FBI has told Mr. Nunes’ committee that it has not confirmed any of Mr. Steele’s criminal charges against Trump people.

The State Department employees include Kathleen Kavalec, and former officials Victoria Nuland and Jon Winer.

Mr. Nunes said on Friday that his next memo may disclose the Obama State Department dossier role.

Mr. Grassley in a letter on Friday––the day the Nunes memo was released–– had asked the FBI to let him release the Steele referral so the public could judge the ex-spy’s veracity.

The senator said some of the material in his referral that was deemed classified is now de-classified because it appears in the Nunes memo.

“Accordingly, I ask that you immediately review the classified referral in light of today’s declassification and provide a declassified version of it to the Committee with the declassified version by no later than February 6, 2018,” he said in a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein and FBI Director Robert Wray.

With the referral now posted online, Mr. Grassley wants the FBI to further declassify it, removing some redactions.

“Seeking transparency and cooperation should not be this challenging,” Mr. Grassley said. “The government should not be blotting out information that it admits isn’t secret, and it should not take dramatic steps by Congress and the White House to get answers that the American people are demanding. There are still many questions that can only be answered by complete transparency. That means declassifying as much of the underlying documents as possible.”

The referral states that, based classified documents provided by the FBI, “in light of sworn statements by Mr. Steele in British litigation, it appears that either Mr. Steele lied to the FBI or the British court, or that the classified documents reviewed by the committee contain materially false statements.”

It added, “There is substantial evidence suggesting that Mr. Steele materially misled the FBI about a key aspect of his dossier, one which bears on his credibility.”

A BuzzFeed spokesman declined to comment because the news site is in litigation.

Two people and the partners in a Russian bank have sued BuzzFeed for libel. The dossier accused them of crimes which they deny committing.