President Trump on Monday accused Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, of leaking classified information after committee meetings and called him one of “the biggest liars.”

“Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. Schiff, California Democrat, has been among the most vocal critics of the Trump administration and has criticized the administration’s handling of Russia’s meddling and the special counsel’s investigation.

The congressman protested the release of the Republican memo last week, which alleges to show abuses in the FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) system. He wrote his own memo in response, but Republicans said it needed to be vetted prior to release, just as their memo had been, and voted not to release it last week.

Mr. Schiffresponded in his own tweet, knocking the president for watching television and slamming his political opponents.

“Mr. President, I see you’ve had a busy morning of ‘Executive Time.’ Instead of tweeting false smears, the American people would appreciate it if you turned off the TV and helped solve the funding crisis, protected Dreamers or…really anything else,” Mr. Schiff tweeted.

Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018