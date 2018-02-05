President Trump said Monday that the FBI got “caught in the act” of spying on his campaign.

Referring to a House Republican memo detailing alleged surveillance abuses by the FBI and Justice Department, Mr. Trump told a crowd of workers in Ohio, “Oh, did we catch them in the act. They are very embarrassed. They never thought they were going to get caught, but we caught ‘em.”

“Did we catch them in the act or what?” Mr. Trump said, referring to memo. “We caught ‘em. … It’s so much fun.”

The president prefaced his remarks about the spying by emphasizing the need for Republicans to win in the midterm elections this year.

“We need [Republicans] badly,” the president said. “Or it all goes back to where it was, and worse.”