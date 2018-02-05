RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - About 350 airmen have returned home to Ellsworth Air Force Base in western South Dakota after a six-month deployment to Anderson Air Base in Guam.

The airmen were part of the U.S. military’s continuous bomber presence in the Pacific. Base bombers were part of a contingent of U.S. bombers and fighter escorts that flew in international airspace east of North Korea to the farthest point north of the border between North and South Korea that they have in this century.

Ellsworth aviators flew 1,100 hours, completed more than 260 sorties and dropped 200 bombs in training during the rotation.