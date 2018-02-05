The House will vote Tuesday on new rules requiring lawmakers pay for any workplace discrimination or sexual harassment settlements out of their own pockets, moving to clean up Capitol Hill’s act after members used taxpayer money to silence unflattering accusations.

The bill is expected to pass easily, with both Democrats and Republicans seeking to get ahead of the scandal that has already forced several resignations and retirements.

Lawmakers will require each member to adopt an office-wide policy against harassment, and a new Office of Employee Advocacy would help congressional workers wade through the complaint process and understand their rights.

The bill was supposed to be debated in the House Administration Committee on Monday but Chairman Gregg Harper abruptly canceled the meeting, saying the bill will speed directly to the floor.

“The House is committed to an empowering workplace for every employee — free from harassment, discrimination, or bias,” said Erin Perrine, spokeswoman for Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who scheduled the quick floor action.

Capitol Hill’s attempt to root out harassment coincides with the #MeToo movement’s spotlight on sexual harassment in the workplace and high-profile reports of abuse against women in the entertainment industry and media.

In recent months, former staff members have outlined inappropriate behavior on Capitol Hill, including instances in which lawmakers used taxpayer money to settle legal claims, setting off a firestorm and scramble for reform.

Last year, Congress mandated sexual harassment prevention training for all lawmakers and their staffs, after a whirlwind of accusations and revelations that ousted members from both parties.

Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota and Rep. John Conyers Jr. of Michigan, both Democrats, announced their resignations after being accused of inappropriate behavior, as did Rep. Trent Franks, Arizona Republican who said his discussions with two female aides about surrogate motherhood had been misinterpreted as sexual harassment.

Rep. Blake Farenthold, Texas Republican, decided not to seek re-election after revelations he’d used $84,000 in taxpayer money to settle a sexual harassment case. He’s promised to repay the money but hasn’t yet done so, pending the looming reforms.

“On advice of counsel, Congressman Farenthold is waiting to see what changes the House makes to the Congressional Accountability Act before repaying the funds,” said spokeswoman Stacey Daniels.

Mr. Conyers and Rep. Pat Meehan, a Pennsylvania Republican who will not seek re-election, also used taxpayer funds to settle misconduct complaints.

Under the new bill, lawmakers will be required to repay any awards from harassment settlements to the Treasury within 90 days, even if they leave office.

It also requires the Office of Compliance, which processes the settlements, to publish a report online — every six months — about the monetary awards, the claims and when they were issued against a member, and whether the member has repaid the Treasury.

According to data released by Mr. Harper’s committee, the office paid nearly $360,000 for discrimination claims against House-member offices between fiscal 2013 and Dec. 1 of last year, though members would also be barred from using their office accounts to settle claims against them.

The new bill would allow employees to bypass mediation and proceed to an investigation or file a complaint in federal court, let employees work remotely or request paid leave without fear of retribution and requires a “climate” survey every two years to evaluate attitudes about sexual harassment at the Capitol.

Last week, both chambers of Congress passed a bill requiring adults who interact with young athletes to report suspected sex abuse to the U.S. Olympic Committee’s safe-sport office within 24 hours or else face penalties.

Lawmakers approved the bill in the wake of a judge’s decision to sentence Larry Nassar, a former U.S. gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor, to up to 175 years in prison for molesting girls under the pretense of providing medical treatment.

Efforts to address sexual harassment have drawn bipartisan support, yet Democrats argue a double standard has been applied to President Trump, who during his campaign faced accusations of groping or improper conduct from about 22 women.

One of his accusers announced Monday that she’s planning to run for the state legislature in Ohio, reports Cosmopolitan.

Rachel Crooks, who once worked for a company inside Trump Tower, accused the president of kissing her without her consent in 2005. She was working as a receptionist when Mr. Trump saw her and introduced himself by kissing her on both cheeks and the mouth. Mr. Trump denied the allegation.

Ms. Crooks is set to run in Ohio’s 88th district outside Toledo as a Democrat.

• Sally Persons contributed to this report.