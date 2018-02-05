INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A mistake included in a law approved last year prohibiting deer hunters from using rifles on public property would be fixed under a bill approved by the Indiana House.

The bill by Republican Rep. Sean Eberhart of Shelbyville was approved Monday on an 87-3 vote. It allows the Department of Natural Resources to write rules related to the use of rifles on public property.

That’s what the agency did last year when it wrote an emergency rule to allow deer hunters to use rifles on state or federal property despite the legislative error.

Eberhart says the bill passed last year was meant to clarify rules regarding the use of high-velocity ammunition on private property. His new bill, which includes the fix, now moves to the Senate for consideration.