Sen. Kamala Harris said Monday that firing special counsel Robert Mueller is still a “red line” for senators on both sides of the political aisle.

“Based on the conversations I’ve had, private conversations I’ve had with colleagues on both sides of the aisle, I do believe that this would be a red line. It has to be,” Ms. Harris, California Democrat, said on MSNBC.

She said the biggest problem with Rep. Devin Nunes’ memo is that the publication showed a systemwide breakdown and disregard for institutions and process.

Mr. Nunes, California Republican and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, angered Democrats last week when the committee voted to release a memo he drafted based on intelligence regarding the unverified dossier. Republicans say the information was used to collect intelligence on certain Trump campaign aides. Democrats, who are pushing to have their own memo released Monday, say this allegation is based on cherry-picked information from the source documents.

“The significance, the gravitas of the significance of the memo, is the disintegration, frankly, of our process,” Ms. Harris said.

She said she could not speak to the motivations of House Republicans and Mr. Nunes, but she added she thought discrediting the probe into President Trump’s alleged campaign relationship with the Russian government was likely.

“I do believe that’s a reasonable interpretation of their motivations,” she said.