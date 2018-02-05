ST. PAUL, Minn. — Former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann says she won’t run for former Sen. Al Franken’s seat.

The firebrand conservative and 2012 presidential candidate said in December she was considering a bid after more than three years out of office. Franken resigned over sexual misconduct allegations.

Bachmann told Minnesota radio host Jan Markell on Saturday that she’s decided against it. She says she prayed about the race and “wasn’t hearing any call from God to do this.”

A message left at a number listed for Bachmann was not immediately returned.

Sen. Tina Smith, who was appointed to Franken’s seat, is running in November. She faces one Democratic challenger and Republican state Sen. Karin Housley.