Rep. Pete Aguilar said Monday that if the intelligence community decides that they don’t want the Democratic memo released, then the party will “reevaluate.”

“I think clearly it’s been said that the context of the memo, the partisan Republican memo, doesn’t capture everything,” Mr. Aguilar, California Democrat, said on CNN.

“Let’s get better context by which decisions were made and then let the American public decide, but clearly we’ll take the lead from the intel community. Unlike my colleagues on the other side. If they indicate that they don’t want this released, then we’ll reevaluate,” he added.

Mr. Aguilar said the release of the Republican memo was a way for them to discredit special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into claims of collusion between President Trump and the Russian government. The memo — released publicly on Friday — alleges that warrants to collect intelligence on Mr. Trump’s former campaign aides were granted with information from the unverified dossier funded by the Democratic National Committee.

“This is a failed, partisan attempt to discredit the FBI,” Mr. Aguilar said.

The Democratic memo is under review by the FBI, similar to the process the Republican memo went through. Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee say they’ll release it if the FBI clears it.