White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah on Monday accused Democrats of overlooking obvious abuses of power at the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“The lead investigator here had bias so damning that he had to be removed from the case. This citing of a dodgy Democratic dossier to be used in a FISA warrant is just the latest example,” Mr. Shah said on Fox News, referring to the powers under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

He was discussing the Republican memo, released last week, that alleged the unverified dossier was used to obtain intelligence on former Trump campaign aides. Democrats have said the memo is misleading from what the actual source documents said. They say Republicans are trying to discredit the justice system as part of their effort to end or diminish special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into President Trump and Russia’s meddling in the election.