An Indiana congressman said Monday that the traffic death of a popular player for the Indianapolis Colts football team, apparently at the hands of an illegal immigrant, should spur Congress to approve President Trump’s border wall and other enforcement measures.

“The loss of life at the hands of illegal immigrant criminals should make all Hoosiers sad and ultimately angry,” said Rep. Todd Rokita. “We must do more to get these dangerous illegal immigrant criminals off of our streets, and guarantee this never happens again by building a wall, ending sanctuary cities, and stopping illegal immigration once and for all.”

Manuel Orrego-Savala has been accused of killing NFL player Edwin Jackson and another man in a traffic incident early Sunday morning.

WTTV-TV reported Mr. Orrego-Savala had already been deported twice.

Initial reports gave his name as Alex Cabrera Gonsales, and said he was from Mexico, but now he is identified as Manuel Orrego-Savala, and is believed to be from Guatemala.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a detainer on Mr. Orrego-Savala again, meaning they want to take custody of him should he be released.