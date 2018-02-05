PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota lawmakers will consider more than 20 measures that could alter how voters consider policy changes at the ballot.

The Argus Leader reports that the proposals range from modifying font size to barring voters from bringing constitutional amendments to the ballot.

Opponents called the measures an “unprecedented attack” on the direct democracy process a year after legislators blocked a campaign finance and ethics law, which voters narrowly passed. Republican lawmakers said voters were “hoodwinked” by a Massachusetts group that bankrolled the campaign.

Republican Rep. Mark Mickelson and others then began a campaign to block foreign influence on state laws. Mickelson collected signatures to bring the issue before voters. A task force brought forth eight bills to change the initiative and referendum process.

Legislators also introduced proposals when they reconvened earlier this year.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com