6:15 p.m.

California Gov. Jerry Brown has signed a bill granting whistleblower protections to legislative staffers who report sexual misconduct or other misbehavior.

Brown signed AB403 hours after it passed the Assembly unanimously on Monday. It takes effect immediately.

The legislation passed the Senate last week ended four years of stonewalling it.

Legislative employees applauded the passage. Some, dressed in black, gathered outside the Capitol and blew plastic whistles at a celebratory rally.

Legislative aides say the whistleblower protections are badly needed to ensure they don’t face retaliation if they report misconduct. The Legislature last week released documents showing substantiated misconduct complaints against four current and two former lawmakers. None were punished.

