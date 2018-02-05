One of the super things about the Super Bowl was that none of the players kneeled during the national anthem, President Trump said Monday.

“There was nobody kneeling at the beginning of the Super Bowl,” Mr. Trump told Ohio factory workers to applause. “We’ve made a lot of improvement, haven’t we? That’s a big improvement.”

He said of the Eagles-Patriots matchup, “And on top of that, it was a good game.”

The president made the comment during a speech about the impact of his tax cuts on the economy. He said Americans are “one team, one people, and one family.”

“And we’re saluting one great American flag, and everybody stood up yesterday,” the president said. “So a lot of good things happened. But there was no kneeling before that Super Bowl.”

Mr. Trump has been waging a season-long campaign to compel the NFL to stop player protests during the national anthem.

The president is also good friends with Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft, whose team lost in the Super Bowl.