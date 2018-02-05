The White House said Monday that President Trump isn’t planning to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, after the release of House GOP memo showing he approved at least one surveillance warrant application to monitor a Trump campaign aide.

“There’s no consideration about any personnel moves” at the Justice Department, White House spokesman Raj Shah told reporters traveling with the president in Ohio.

The memo from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, California Republican, asserted that Mr. Rosenstein and other top Justice Department officials sought surveillance warrants based on an unverified anti-Trump dossier funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Asked on Friday whether he still had confidence in Mr. Rosenstein, the president told a reporter, “You figure that one out.”