Rep. Adam Schiff said Tuesday that the FISA court never saw the more salacious aspects of the dossier.

“The salacious video and all that stuff that was not part of the FISA applications, only the parts pertained to Carter Page. And there was corroboration of some of those very important elements,” Mr. Schiff, California Democrat, explained on CNN.

Republicans released a memo Friday, drafted by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, California Republican, regarding the use of an unverified dossier to gather surveillance warrants on some members of Mr. Trump’s campaign team, including former adviser Carter Page.

Mr. Schiff, the ranking member on the committee, said the FISA court — which hears cases for those seeking surveillance warrants — was well aware of the political bias of Christoper Steele, the former British spy who composed the dossier.

“I think the FISA court was made well aware of the potential political bias of those supporting Christopher Steele’s work,” he said.

Democrats have their own memo, which the committee voted to release on Monday. Mr. Trump now has to decide if he will release this memo as he did the Republican one.