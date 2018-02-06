Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Tuesday that if President Trump refuses to talk with special counsel Robert Mueller, the issue could go all the way to the Supreme Court.

“That could happen and that is why the stakes are so high in these negotiations,” the Minnesota Democrat said on MSNBC.

Mr. Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government has reportedly reached the point where he may ask for an interview with the president, but Mr. Trump’s lawyers say investigators have not proven that they need a presidential interview, according to a CNN report.

Ms. Klobuchar, a former country attorney in Minnesota, said that she thinks Mr. Trump refusing an interview could escalate the entire investigation to a new level. Some of Mr. Trump’s advisers have said publicly he should not meet with the special counsel unless more evidence presents itself, but an interview has not been officially ruled out.