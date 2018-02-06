Rep. Brad Wenstrup said Tuesday that the House Intelligence Committee voted to release the Democratic memo, but said it doesn’t change anything about the information already released.

“I’ll tell you, their memo doesn’t change anything that was in our memo, not one bit. And their memo had more sensitive, classified information, footnotes, sources and methods, but they have told us that they will have it vetted,” Mr. Wenstrup, Ohio Republican, said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”

Republicans released a memo Friday, drafted by Chairman Devin Nunes, California Republican, regarding the use of an unverified dossier to gather surveillance warrants on some members of Mr. Trump’s campaign team. Democrats say this allegation is based on cherry-picked information from the source documents, and their memo will provide clarification.

Some Republicans have called for Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein to be fired since he extended the warrants, but Mr. Wenstrup sad he hasn’t reached the point of calling for anyone to be fired.

“I’m not saying it shouldn’t happen, but I don’t think I’m there yet. But that doesn’t mean it’s not down the road,” Mr. Wenstrup said.